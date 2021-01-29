Appeal to locate wanted man Daniel Lewis
We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Daniel Lewis.
The 40-year-old, from Weston-super-Mare, is wanted for breaching a conditional caution. He may be in the Weston or Clevedon area.
He’s described as white, around 6ft tall with short ginger hair.
If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220252904. If you know where he may be, call 101 and give the same reference number.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.