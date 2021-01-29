Appeal to locate wanted man Daniel Lewis

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Daniel Lewis.

The 40-year-old, from Weston-super-Mare, is wanted for breaching a conditional caution. He may be in the Weston or Clevedon area.

He’s described as white, around 6ft tall with short ginger hair.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220252904. If you know where he may be, call 101 and give the same reference number.