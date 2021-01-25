Arrests made at Bristol protest

Four people were arrested this morning (Monday, 25 January) after attending an unlawful protest in Bristol.

Two men aged 43 and 68 and two women aged 59 and 60 were detained by officers outside Bristol Magistrates’ Court after refusing to disperse.

Formal warnings were also given to four other people who subsequently left the area.

Gatherings of more than two people are currently prohibited by the government and protests are not exempt in this lockdown.

An event was originally due to take place in support of the four people charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with causing criminal damage to the statue of Edward Colston last June – whose first appearance in court took place today.

In light of the pandemic organisers subsequently urged people to gather online and more than 150 people joined a video call this morning.

However, a small number of people chose to turn up in person, resulting in officers engaging with them before taking enforcement action when they refused to leave.

We’d like to once again thank those who dialled into the online event for recognising the gravity of the health crisis we continue to endure.