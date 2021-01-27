Bus driver suffers eye injuries caused by flare – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a flare was lit on a bus in Bristol and thrown at the driver.



The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Wednesday 30 December in the Union Street area.

The offender got onto the bus and lit the flare on the top deck before getting off a short time later and throwing it in the face of the driver.

The victim, a 53-year-old woman, suffered burns to her eyes and potentially a deterioration in eyesight which requires ongoing hospital treatment.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We want to speak to anyone who saw or heard any part of this incident, who haven’t yet spoken with the police. We especially want to speak to a woman who was stood at the bus stop at the time the incident happened.



If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220290887.