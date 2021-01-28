CCTV appeal after sexual assault reported in Weston-super-Mare
Detectives investigating a reported sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare are issuing a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
Three men have been arrested following an incident on Sunday 1 November at approximately 11-11.30pm.
Two teenage females were outside the seafront Premier Inn hotel when they were approached by a group of men and touched inappropriately.
The three men arrested, aged 28, 29 and 35, have been released under investigation.
CCTV enquiries have been subsequently carried out and show a male we wish to identify and speak to as part of our ongoing investigation.
Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference 5220247516.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.