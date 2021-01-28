CCTV appeal after sexual assault reported in Weston-super-Mare

Detectives investigating a reported sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare are issuing a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Three men have been arrested following an incident on Sunday 1 November at approximately 11-11.30pm.

Two teenage females were outside the seafront Premier Inn hotel when they were approached by a group of men and touched inappropriately.

The three men arrested, aged 28, 29 and 35, have been released under investigation.

CCTV enquiries have been subsequently carried out and show a male we wish to identify and speak to as part of our ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference 5220247516.