CCTV appeal after theft at jewellery store
Officers investigating a distraction theft at a jewellers in Bristol last month are releasing CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to.
A gold chain was taken from the shop, in St Marks Road in Easton, between 3-4pm on Wednesday 16 December.
The two men we wish to speak to in connection with the investigation are believed to have travelled in a grey Audi A4.
The pair are described as:
- Male 1 – in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall, of a large build with black hair and short dark facial hair.
- Male 2 – aged 35-45, about 5ft 9ins, of medium build with dark facial hair.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or can help us identify the two men, should call 101 and give reference number 5220284214.