CCTV appeal following burglary in Downend

We’re appealing for information following a burglary that took place overnight on Saturday 9 January/ Sunday 10 January at an address in Chestnut Road, Downend.

Unknown offenders forced entry to the property via a rear door between 10.30pm and 7am and took various items including bank cards and a set of car keys, which were then used to steal the victims’ vehicle.

The bank cards were subsequently used in the hours following the burglary in fraudulent transactions at various Bristol shops.

Officers have conducted door-to-door enquiries and patrols have been increased in the local area. The victims have been issued with crime prevention advice.

We’re releasing CCTV images of three men officers would like to speak to in connection with this incident and are appealing for the public’s help to identify them.

If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the crime reference number 5221006038.

For advice on protecting your home and property, visit: https://bit.ly/3iSZLVn