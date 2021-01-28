CCTV appeal following collision in Speedwell

We’re investigating a collision between a car and a cyclist in Speedwell in which the driver of the car failed to stop.

The collision happened at around 8.15pm on Wednesday 25 November on Kingsmead Road.

The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, was knocked off her bicycle, leaving her with injuries that required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged.

Following the collision the driver of the vehicle – believed to be a light coloured Peugeot 206 or 207 cc – continued across the junction into Kingsmead Walk before turning around, driving around the cyclist and leaving the scene in the direction of Meadow Vale Road.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of the incident and are keen to identify the driver involved.

If you recognise the car or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220266271.