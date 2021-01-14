CCTV appeal following knifepoint robbery in Bristol
We’re appealing for information following a robbery on Avon Street, Bristol which happened at about 10.10pm on Tuesday 15 December.
The victim, a man in his early 20s, was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife and stole his grey Beats headphones before heading in the direction of Oxford Street.
We’re releasing CCTV of two men, pictured in the images below, that police would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
If you can help us identify them, or if you witnessed the incident, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220281212.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.