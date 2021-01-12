Ferrets stolen during burglary at sanctuary in Stoke Gifford

We’re investigating a burglary in which three ferrets were stolen from a rescue sanctuary run out of a private premises in Stoke Gifford.

The ferrets, two males and one female, were taken from an outbuilding at the back of a property in Balmoral Close by three offenders, all believed to be wearing hooded tops, sometime between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday 5 January.

The owners run a sanctuary for unwanted and rescued ferrets.

If you have information about this incident, or know who took the ferrets or where they are now, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221003041.