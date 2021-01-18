Have you seen man wanted on recall to prison?

We are seeking the public’s help to find Patrick O’Connor.

The 40 year-old, who is also known to go by the name Paddy Connors, is wanted on a recall to prison. He’s previously been convicted of burglaries in Bristol.

O’Connor has links to South Bristol and Fishponds, but is known to travel around to other parts of the city.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins, of slim build and with brown hair. He has blue eyes and usually is clean shaven or with stubble.

Anyone who sees O’Connor should not approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5221005210. Or, if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.