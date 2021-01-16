Have you seen wanted man Ashley Rowe?

We’re asking for information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Ashley Rowe from Yeovil who is wanted for failing to appear at court for drug and driving offences.

Rowe is described as white, 6ft, of proportionate build, with short black hair.

He’s known to frequent the Yeovil, Crewkerne and Wincanton areas of Somerset.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220274880. If you have information which could help us locate him, please call 101 and give the same reference number.