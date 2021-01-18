Have you seen wanted man Macauley Collins?

Macauley Collins, 22, of no fixed abode, is wanted by police investigating offences including fraud by false representation, criminal damage, malicious communications, harassment and impersonating a police officer.

He’s described as white, about 5ft 10ins (178cm) tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and has links to Bath and the Trowbridge area of Wiltshire.

If you know where he is now call 999 quoting reference 5221005340.

If you have any other information which could help to trace him call 101 and give the same reference.