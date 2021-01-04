High value theft at opticians in Winscombe under investigation

We’re investigating a high value theft from an opticians in Winscombe.

Thousands of pounds worth of Maui Jim designer sunglasses were stolen from Oriss and Low Opticians in Woodborough Road at just after 7pm on Tuesday 29 December.

The offender smashed a window and took the items from a display stand.

If you saw this incident, or have any information on who was responsible, please call us. We also want to speak to anyone who has been offered a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses for sale since Tuesday, or anyone who has seen a suspicious advert online or on social media which could relate to this offence.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220290191.