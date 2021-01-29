Image released following attempted burglary at petrol station

We’re seeking the public’s help in identifying a man as part of an attempted burglary investigation.

An unknown person attempted to gain access to the BP garage, in Taunton Road, Curry Rivel between 5-6am on Friday 15 January.

Although they were unable to get into the premises, parts of the building sustained damage.

Following a search of CCTV footage, we’re releasing an image of a man we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

If you recognise him, or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, call 101 and give reference number 5221009914.