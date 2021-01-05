Investigation underway after driver assaulted on A39

Officers investigating an assault in West Somerset yesterday (Monday 4 January) are asking witnesses to come forward.

A man, in his 50s, was driving along the A39 towards Washford when the red car in front of him stopped near the Dragon House pub in Bilbrook at about 6.30pm.

The driver of that vehicle got out, approached the man – who was forced to stop his own vehicle – and began remonstrating with him, before punching him, leaving the victim with facial injuries.

He is described as white, male, in his early 40s, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with short dark hair and was wearing a dark padded winter jacket.

His vehicle is said to be red, small and having a registration number beginning H368, or similar.

We believe a number of other motorists may have been in the area travelling along the A39 at the time and may have seen what happened, or have dashcam footage which may help our enquiries.

If you can help, call 101 and give reference 5221002174.