Man arrested in connection with County Lines drug dealing

Officers from Operation Remedy have arrested and charged a man on suspicion of being involved in County Lines activity and the supply of class A drugs in Weston-super-Mare.

Emad El Haddad, 21, of Gloucester Road in London, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and one count of human trafficking under section 2 of the modern slavery act.

El Haddad appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on 16 January 2021 and has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing on 19 February at Taunton Crown Court.