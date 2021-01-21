Man given 16 year extended sentence following rape and sexual assault

A man who raped one woman and sexually assaulted another in Bristol city centre has been given a 16 year extended sentence.

Iain Ochieng, 27, of Saltmarsh Drive, Lawrence Weston, attacked his victims three days apart in June 2019.

At around 10.30pm on 12 June he led his first victim into a secluded part of the Broadmead area where he carried out a prolonged assault. She was later found distraught and partially clothed by members of the public.

Ochieng then attacked his second victim on Frogmore Street at around 4.30am on 15 June. After the assault she informed the door staff of a nearby nightclub and he was subsequently arrested by officers shortly after on Park Street.

Detectives linked the two assaults after finding CCTV footage of Ochieng following his first victim and leading her down an alleyway.

He was found guilty of one count each of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Bristol Crown Court in October.

Sentencing him at the same court today (Thursday, 21 January), Judge Hart described Ochieng as a “dangerous offender and a predatory rapist”.

He told him he had committed a “grave offence” and it was clear “you were on the lookout for you young women who you could prey on”.

Judge Hart also praised the members of the public who helped his first victim saying “what a contrast in conduct and humanity displayed by those four people compared to you [Ochieng]”.

Ochieng was given a 16 year extended sentence consisting of 12 years custody for the rape and four and half years for the sexual assault with the latter term to run concurrently. He was also told he would serve at least four years on licence.

Should he be released from prison prior to completing the full custodial sentence he will remain on licence until the full 16 year term is completed.

He will also added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: “In 22 years of policing I think this is one of the most important convictions I have been involved in.

“Iain Ochieng is every woman’s worst nightmare. He’s an extremely dangerous individual and the public are without doubt much safer with him behind bars.

“He actively searched the streets of Bristol looking for women to target before subjecting them to quite horrific ordeals.

“Both victims demonstrated immense bravery and courage in giving evidence at court and I’d like to thank them for helping us to ensure Ochieng no longer poses a threat to others.

“I’d also like to praise the work of my team in securing this conviction. Their determination and commitment to obtain justice for both victims was truly outstanding and they are a credit to the police force and the communities they work so hard to protect.”

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.