Man jailed after £18,000 worth of illegal drugs seized

A man arrested at a house in Bristol with a rucksack containing £18,000 worth of cocaine, 44 ecstasy tablets and nearly £4,000 cash has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Antonio Segura, 54, of no fixed abode, was arrested in August last year at a flat on Hotwells Road by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) and has been remanded in custody since.

He stood trial at Bristol Crown Court last week and on Thursday (January 7) was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and ecstasy) and one count of possession of class A (Psilocin, or Magic Mushrooms). The £3,837 cash from his rucksack was forfeited.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Tucker from the SW ROCU said: “Segura was a ‘third strike’ drug dealer caught red handed by my team with a high value stash of drugs and the proceeds of drug dealing on our streets all packed inside his rucksack.

“That £3,800 has been forfeited and the £18,000-plus worth of drugs he had ready to sell has been destroyed, preventing further funding of serious and organised criminals operating in our communities.”