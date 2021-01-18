Man sought after gathering at Glastonbury Tor

We’re asking the public to help us identify a man as part of our investigation into a gathering at Glastonbury Tor on Sunday 10 January.

Police were called at 12.40pm to reports of a breach of the COVID-19 regulations with approximately 30 people gathering at the tor.

On police attendance, the majority of the group dispersed on their own accord and an officer attempted to engage with the unknown suspected organiser about the gathering.

Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking the public to help us identify the man, pictured, who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.