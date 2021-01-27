Patrols increased as investigation launched into Radstock serious sexual assault

Detectives are investigating a serious sexual assault which happened in Radstock on Monday.

The victim, a teenage girl, was assaulted by a man on Kilmersdon Road sometime between 7pm and 8pm.

Officers are supporting her and have provided her with access to specialist services.

As part of our investigation the scene has been forensically examined while officers are also conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

Neighbourhood officers have also increased patrols in the area to provide the community with reassurance.

Did you witness the incident or do you have any information which could help our inquiry?

If you do, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221017670.