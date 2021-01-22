Racially-aggravated attempted murder of NHS worker K – six months on

Our investigations continue six months after the racially-aggravated attempted murder of a man.

The 21-year-old victim, known as K, was walking home from his job at Southmead Hospital when he was hit by a dark blue Honda Accord in Monks Park Avenue, Horfield, Bristol, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 July.

The occupants of the car shouted racist abuse at him before running off.

K is still recovering from serious facial injuries and a broken leg and is being supported by a dedicated police family liaison officer and Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI).

“It is now six months since I survived a racially-aggravated attempted murder. A cowardly, brazen attack carried out in broad daylight. My attackers broke my body. Their violence touched the soul of my family, friends, fellow Bristolians and beyond. “But my attackers didn’t break my heart nor Bristol’s heart. “It’s clearly only a matter of time until they are caught. “I would again like to thank all those that came to my aid, administered care, sent me well wishes, donated money – including Bristol’s Massive attack – and those that continue to provide my medical care. Unfortunately for medical reasons I’m not able to return to my NHS duties just yet. But I’m bouncing back and hope to join them soon. Respect to my NHS colleagues who are fighting COVID-19. “If you are reading this and can help the police catch my attackers, do the right and courageous thing and please do. Thank you.” K said.

Four men arrested in connection with the attack remain released under investigation while enquiries, including detailed forensic examinations, continue in close liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood said: “I and my team are working hard and painstakingly to build a case for charging those responsible for K’s horrendous injuries. We understand the frustration over the time this complex investigation is taking – we feel it too – but we’re determined to do this right to get justice for K.”

Investigators have issued CCTV of the suspect vehicle as well as stark images of the damage to the car and wall showing the force of the impact which caused K’s injuries.

Appeals to trace potential witnesses and to encourage anyone with information about those responsible to come forward have featured on local and national and news outlets, including the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow. The independent charity Crimestoppers previously supported these appeals with a £5,000 reward for information given to them which leads to a conviction.

The case is being monitored by chief officers and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

If you saw the collision, anyone running away from the scene or witnessed the blue Honda Accord being driven in the Monks Park Avenue area just beforehand – especially if you have CCTV, dashcam or phone footage – call 101 quoting reference 5220163308.