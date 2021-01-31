Renewed appeal for missing man believed to be wild camping

We’re renewing our appeal for help to find a man missing from the Bedminster Down area of Bristol.

Alan, 57, was reported missing on Saturday, 23 January by friends who became worried he’d left home without his personal property.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and we now believe he may be wild camping in the Wells area.

Alan is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall and stocky with short grey hair and a goatee beard.

A friend has provided us with a photo of Alan which we think shows the clothing he may be wearing.

Alan is thought to be wearing the clothing seen in this picture

CCTV enquiries carried out in Wells also suggest he may be carrying a ruck sack and wearing a black woolly hat.