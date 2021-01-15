Three arrested in connection with the supply of County Lines drugs
Yesterday (14th January) officers from Operation Remedy arrested three individuals believed to be involved in County Lines drug dealing in Bristol.
Tai Carlton Williams, 19, of St Ives Road, Weston-Super-Mare and Yusuf Ali, 22, from South Wales, as well as a 17 year-old boy from Lawrence Weston have each been charged with two accounts of being concerned with the supply of class A drugs and two accounts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
All three are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court later today.