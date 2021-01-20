Two appear in court charged with drug offences and money laundering

A man and a woman have appeared in court today charged with drug offences and money laundering following an investigation by Operation Remedy.

Kemar Lewis, 36, of St Pauls, Bristol, and Kelly Smith, 40, of Easton, Bristol were charged with three counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of acquiring/ using/ possessing criminal property.

The charges follow a search of a property in Easton in which large quantities of cash and what is believed to be heroin and cocaine were seized.

Lewis was remanded into custody while Smith was released on conditional bail pending a further hearing at a future date.

A third man arrested in connection with the inquiry has been released under investigation.