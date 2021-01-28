Two jailed for drug offences linked to county lines network targeting Bridgwater

Two men have been jailed for their role in a county lines operation which brought class A drugs into Bridgwater.

Robert Risvegli, 22, of Westminster in London and 23-year-old Kane Sinclair, of Woodford Road in London, were both convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Monday (27 January).

Risvegli received six years and three months’ imprisonment while Sinclair received two years and seven months’ imprisonment.

Robert Risvegli

Their arrests followed a joint operation between Avon and Somerset Police and the Met Police which targeted a county lines drugs operation bringing class A drugs from the capital into Bridgwater. The pair’s offending spanned a six-month period between May and October 2020.

Kane Sinclair

DI Scott Chadwick, of Operation Remedy, said: “This was a county line network which targeted some of the most vulnerable people in our society and is a prime example of forces working together to share intelligence and disrupt criminals like Risvegli and Kane.

“We estimate this network supplied approximately 1.6 kg of class A drugs over a six-month period, with a street value of approximately £162,000.

“County line offenders will often “cuckoo” or take over an address to deal from, causing significant worry and concern in the communities in which they operate. We’ll always target our resources to dismantle these corrosive networks and bring offenders to justice wherever possible.”