Witness appeal following fatal incident on M5 in Somerset

A section of the M5 in Somerset was closed for several hours overnight following a fatal incident.

At just before 7pm on Monday (January 4), we received calls reporting a man had fallen from an overbridge on the M5 between junctions 25 and 26. The man was stuck by a number of vehicles and sadly died at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

The southbound carriageway was closed from J24 Bridgwater Services to J26 until around 5am, as a result of this incident.

If anyone witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221002241.