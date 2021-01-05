Witnesses sought after collision – Yeovil
We’re appealing for help to trace witnesses to a single-vehicle collision on Newton Road, Yeovil.
The collision, involving a silver Ford Focus, happened just after 7.30am on Wednesday 16 December.
Attending ambulance crew later told officers a number of people were at the scene when they first arrived, including a woman who spoke to them. We’re keen to hear from those people.
Two men who were in the vehicle at the time were treated for injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing.
A man arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs was later released under investigation and our enquiries continue.
If you were at the scene when the ambulance arrived, or have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation into the incident, call 101 quoting reference 5220281365.