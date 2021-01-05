Witnesses sought after collision – Yeovil

We’re appealing for help to trace witnesses to a single-vehicle collision on Newton Road, Yeovil.

The collision, involving a silver Ford Focus, happened just after 7.30am on Wednesday 16 December.

Attending ambulance crew later told officers a number of people were at the scene when they first arrived, including a woman who spoke to them. We’re keen to hear from those people.

Two men who were in the vehicle at the time were treated for injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing.

A man arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs was later released under investigation and our enquiries continue.