14 arrests made as warrants carried out in county lines drugs inquiry

A series of warrants were carried out in Yeovil and London this morning relating to a joint investigation into county lines activity and the supply of controlled drugs.

Working with our colleagues at the Met Police, 10 warrants were carried out – three in Yeovil and seven in London.

A total of 14 people have been arrested, nine in Yeovil and five in London, and a quantity of class A drugs have been seized.

Det Insp Richard Horsfall said: “This is a prime example of forces working together to dismantle county lines drugs networks with the aim of bringing those involved to justice.

“We want to send out a clear message to those wanting to set up county lines operations in our area –there will be no safe place in which to ply your criminal trade.

“The planning and execution of this morning’s operation involved officers and staff in CID, Operation Remedy, our neighbourhood teams and operational support teams.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their support and if you have any suspicions around drug-dealing in your neighbourhood, please tell us – every piece of information is crucial.”