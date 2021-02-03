Skip to content

Appeal issued after man suffers hand injury when bitten by dog

Posted at 13:48 on 3rd February 2021

Can you help us identify this man?

Officers are investigating an incident in which a man sustained an injury when bitten by a dog.

At approximately 1.05pm on Friday 8 January, the man was a passenger in a car being driven along Canal Road, in Taunton.

The driver pulled in and the man spoke through the car window with an unknown male walking a dog. The dog, believed to be and Akita/mastiff, climbed up and bit the victim on the hand. The man, in his 40s, subsequently attended Musgrove Park Hospital for treatment.

We’re keen to identify a man, pictured in a grey hoodie, in connection with our enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him from the photo, or saw what happened, is asked to contact us on 101, giving reference number 5221004989.