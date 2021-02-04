Appeal to find man who helped boy after robbery

We’re appealing for information after a teenage boy was robbed of his iPhone 6S and an AirPod case with one AirPod.

It happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Monday 1 February in Taunton.

Two boys aged 14 or 15 punched and head-butted a 15-year-old boy in the Eastbourne Terrace/Haydon Road/Eastbourne Gate area.

Both were described as white. One was about 5ft 6ins tall and slim with short black hair. He wore a black jumper with a white tick on the front and black jeans, cap and trainers.

The other was about 5ft 10ins tall and of average build with short dark curly hair. He wore a grey hoody and joggers, a black coat and white trainers.

We’re especially keen to trace a man who helped the 15-year-old victim, escorting him home to his family.

If this was you, or if you were in the area at the time and saw the incident or may have dashcam footage, call 101 quoting reference 5221022650.