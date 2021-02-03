Appeal to trace rare car stolen from Bristol

Have you seen this Toyota Celica, stolen from Horfield?

The dark blue car is a rare 1991 20th anniversary special edition model with pop-up lights. It has great sentimental value to the owner as it was given to her by an aunt, now in her 90s, who’d had it imported from Japan.

It was taken from Cherington Road between Friday 29 and Saturday 30 January.

If you have any information on the car’s whereabouts, or those responsible for the theft, call 101 quoting reference 5221021200.