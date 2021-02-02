Appeal to trace stolen Shetland sheepdog
We’re appealing for help to trace a Shetland sheepdog (Sheltie) stolen between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday 31 January.
The thieves broke down a six foot fence to take two male Shelties from a property in the Almondsbury area. Thankfully one was found running loose near the Portway in Bristol on Tuesday 2 February and has been returned.
A three-year-old dog (pictured) remains outstanding.
If you know his current whereabouts or have any other information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5221021985.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.