Appeal to trace stolen Shetland sheepdog

We’re appealing for help to trace a Shetland sheepdog (Sheltie) stolen between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday 31 January.

The thieves broke down a six foot fence to take two male Shelties from a property in the Almondsbury area. Thankfully one was found running loose near the Portway in Bristol on Tuesday 2 February and has been returned.

A three-year-old dog (pictured) remains outstanding.

If you know his current whereabouts or have any other information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5221021985.