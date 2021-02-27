Can you help us find missing Casey?

Have you seen missing 15-year-old girl Casey?

We’re concerned for her welfare and are keen to locate her.

Casey was last seen yesterday (Friday, 26 February) at around 5.10pm in Bridgwater.

She’s white, about 5ft 6ins tall with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white vest top, purple jacket, blue skinny jeans and black trainers. Her hair was in a ponytail and she was wearing a white Nike cap.

Casey has links to the Dagenham and Ilford areas of east London.