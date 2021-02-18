Can you help us identify this man?

Skip to content

18th February 2021

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to speak to the man in the image in connection with an assault in Taunton.

A man in his 30s was attacked by four people when he went to challenge a group believed to be causing damage to cars on St Augustine Street at around 1am on 14 December.

The victim suffered head injuries, including a suspected fractured nose, for which he received treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital.

Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Anyone who can help identify the individual in the CCTV image is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220279722.