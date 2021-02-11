CCTV appeal following sexual assault in Bristol
Officers investigating a serious sexual assault in Bristol are releasing CCTV of a person they wish to speak to, who they believe was in the area at the time.
The incident took place on Old Market Street on 25 October last year.
We’re hoping someone may recognise the individual from their clothes or the bike they are riding.
If you can help, call 101 and give the crime reference number 5220241944.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.