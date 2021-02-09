Duck injured during attack in Frome is recovering well

A duck seriously injured after being attacked in Frome is recovering well from its injuries.

It had been kicked, jumped on and swung around by its neck before being dumped in a nearby field during an incident in Feltham Lane at 2pm on Sunday 31 January.

This attack was carried out by a group of five teenagers, who had two dogs with them, including a Springer Spaniel.

Investigating officer PC Jennifer Shere-Massey said: “It’s heartening to see the duck recovering so well from the horrific injuries it suffered.



“We’ve had a significant response from the public to our initial appeal and we’re following up several lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.”

If you have information which could help and haven’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221021920.”