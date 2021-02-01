Duck seriously injured after being attacked in Frome

**Please note there is a photograph below showing an injury to the duck which may cause distress**

We’re appealing for witnesses after a duck suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Frome.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Sunday (31 January) in Feltham Lane.

The duck was kicked, jumped on and swung around by its neck before being dumped in a nearby field.

This attack was carried out by a group of five teenagers, who had two dogs with them, including a Springer Spaniel.

The lead offender was white, in his mid-teens, 5ft 10ins, of medium to large build and wearing dark green clothing. Following the attack, he ran off in the Mount direction.

Investigating officer PC Jennifer Shere-Massey said: “This was a particularly disturbing attack on a defenseless bird which caused great distress to those who witnessed it.

“The duck was located and rescued and its chances of survival are currently estimated at 50/50.

“We want to identify all those responsible, particularly the lead offenders. If you have information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221021920.”