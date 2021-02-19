Family of motorcyclist killed in collision on B3134 issue tribute

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a fatal collision on the B3134 in November last year have issued a tribute.

The collision, which involved a Citroen Xsara and a Harley Davidson motorbike, happened near Charterhouse-on-Mendip at around 2.40pm on Wednesday 4 November 2020.

Motorcyclist Mark Hulme, from Bishopston, Bristol, was taking part in a charity bike ride when he was involved in the collision.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and sadly died on Wednesday 11 November.

Mark, 68, leaves behind his long term partner Julie, his two daughters Jessica and Gemma and a large loving extended family.

His family said: “Mark was such a thoroughly lovely, good person.

“He was part of a charitable group who had volunteered to escort a terminally ill elderly lady who wanted to ride on a Harley as part of her ‘bucket list’.

“This was typical of Mark who was always helping and thinking of others above himself.

“He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.”