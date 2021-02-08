Man arrested over robberies in Yate

A man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies in South Gloucestershire.

The first incident occurred at approximately 6.20pm yesterday (Sunday 7 February) at Miss Millie’s in Yate. Staff were threatened and a quantity of cash handed over.

A similar incident was reported shortly after 7am this morning (Monday 8 February) at McDonald’s in Yate. No-one was injured, and a firearm was again reportedly sighted.

We can confirm a firearm has this afternoon been recovered. It has been taken away for further examination.

Detective Inspector Dan Rowan said: “This afternoon we arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of two robberies. He remains in police custody at this time.

“We’re grateful for the public calling in with any information as part of our enquiries so far and would continue to ask for witnesses to come forward.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare but we appreciate the community will have understandable concerns about what has happened and additional patrols are being carried out.

“Should anyone have any questions or concerns, I’d urge them to speak with one of those officers on the streets or call 101 and ask to speak to the local neighbourhood team.”

Anyone with information about either incident, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5221027524 to the call-handler.