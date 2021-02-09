Man charged with robberies in Yate

A man is due in court today having been charged with two counts of robbery.

Rudi Batten, 22, has this morning (Tuesday 9 February) been charged with committing robberies at Miss Millie’s and McDonald’s restaurants in Yate on the evening of Sunday 7 February and morning of Monday 8 February respectively.

Nobody was reported injured in either incident.

Batten, of Station Road in Yate, has been remanded and is due before Bristol Magistrates Court today.

Additional patrols are being carried out and we’d urge anyone who has concerns to speak with one of those officers or to contact the neighbourhood team on 101.

We’d also like to thank all those who have provided information to help with our enquiries so far.