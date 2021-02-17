Overnight patrols stepped up following increase in car crime in south Bristol

Police have been seeing an increase in incidences of criminal damage and thefts from vehicles in south Bristol (Bedminster, Southville, Windmill Hill and Redcliffe) in recent weeks and are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Proactive overnight patrols are ongoing in the affected areas, and we are actively appealing for information that could help us identify offender(s).

As a result of our proactive patrols:

Two men were arrested and charged on Saturday 9 January in relation to criminal damage and theft from vehicles in the Bedminster area. The men, aged 29 and 34 from Kingsdown, Bristol, have been released on conditional bail and will appear in court in due course.

A further male was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a class B drug on Friday 15 January following a stop and search. The suspect has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

On Friday 26 January, police arrested and charged a 40-year-old man, from Redcliffe, Bristol in connection with criminal damage to a vehicle on Portwall Lane, Redcliffe. He was granted bail and will appear in court in due course.

However, the neighbourhood team are investigating further reports of criminal damage to/ theft from vehicles parked in the Bedminster area overnight between 14 and 15 February.

We’d encourage anyone who has had their vehicle damaged to report it to police on 101 if they have not already done so. Please call 101, quoting reference 5221003177.

Sgt Wesley Neal said: “We share the community’s concerns about this recent increase in car crime and we are endeavouring to increase our patrols at key times, especially overnight.

“We’d remind residents of the importance of the importance of removing all valuables from your vehicle overnight. Don’t leave any items on display. Whilst there have been some cases of criminal damage where nothing has been taken, most offences that we are aware of have taken place where items have been left visible.

“It’s vital that members of the public report any damage or suspicious behaviour to us as soon as possible. Every report we receive allows us to build a clearer intelligence picture and will help us to bring the offenders to justice.

“If you find items that have been left in the car by offenders, such as screwdrivers, gloves, or face masks, please make this clear when contacting the police.”