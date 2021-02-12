Six charged with county lines drug offences

Six people are due to appear in court after being charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs following a number of county lines warrants being carried out in Yeovil and London this week.

In total, 10 addresses were searched across the two areas in a joint-operation involving the Met Police. Three warrants were carried out in Somerset on Wednesday 10 February, involving officers and staff in our neighbourhood teams, CID, Operation Remedy and operational support teams.

The six people charged are: Kyeron Silk, 27 and from Yeovil; Sonny Sheppard, 31 and from Greenwich; Kevin Sheppard, 50 and from Bridgwater; Bianca Gillespie, 32 of no fixed address; Tia Heenan, 24 and from Soho; and Sulaiman Musa, 30 and from Greenwich. They are all due to appear at North Somerset Courthouse today (Friday 12 February).

Eight other people arrested during the joint-operation have been released under investigation.

South Somerset Inspector Elaine Costanza said: “We’d like to thank the public for their support. People coming forward with crucial information about suspected crimes in their communities makes a big difference to policing and enables us to take proactive action.”