Six people due in court following unauthorised music event in Yate

Six people have been summonsed to appear in court over the next few days and more than a dozen fined following the unlicensed music event that happened over Halloween in South Gloucestershire.

Hundreds of people gathered at a warehouse in Yate late at night on Saturday 31 October. Police prevented an estimated 200-300 other people reaching the site and broke up the event in the hours that followed.

Two people received £10,000 fines in the days after for their part in organising the event, in breach of COVID-19 regulations at the time. A further 13 people have now been retrospectively fined £200 for attending a large gathering, as per the restrictions at the time.

The six people summonsed to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9 February (unless stated) are: