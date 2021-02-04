Six people due in court following unauthorised music event in Yate
Six people have been summonsed to appear in court over the next few days and more than a dozen fined following the unlicensed music event that happened over Halloween in South Gloucestershire.
Hundreds of people gathered at a warehouse in Yate late at night on Saturday 31 October. Police prevented an estimated 200-300 other people reaching the site and broke up the event in the hours that followed.
Two people received £10,000 fines in the days after for their part in organising the event, in breach of COVID-19 regulations at the time. A further 13 people have now been retrospectively fined £200 for attending a large gathering, as per the restrictions at the time.
The six people summonsed to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9 February (unless stated) are:
- Jerin Nixon, 23 from Newent in Gloucestershire, faces charges of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and failure to leave the land when requested. He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Thursday 4 February).
- George Parsons, 18 from Ugborough in Devon, faces one charge of failure to leave the land when requested.
- George Packham, 28 from Ripley in Derbyshire, faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.
- Ashley Waker, 26 from Witney in Oxfordshire, faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.
- Oliver Eavis, 24 from Bristol, faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.
- Josh Samson, 18 from Frampton Cotterell in South Gloucestershire, faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.
Enquiries are continuing and we would still ask people to contact us if they recognise the people pictured in our ongoing appeal for information.