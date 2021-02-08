Skip to content

Wanted appeal to find Richard Smart

Posted at 12:34 on 8th February 2021 in Wanted

Anyone who sees Richard Smart is asked to call 999.

We are asking the public to call us if they see Richard Smart.

The 53-year-old is wanted on a recall to prison. He’s previously been sentenced for burglaries.

Smart has links to Bristol – including Brislington, Kingswood, Speedwell, Knowle and Redland – and Somerset, notably Bridgwater, Burnham and Winscombe. But he’s known to travel all over the South West.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft, average build, and having grey hair with facial stubble. He has blue eyes and speaks with a West Country accent. He has a small scar above his right eyebrow, and tattoos on his arms. 

Anyone who sees Smart should not approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5221024377. Or, if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.