Wanted appeal to locate Michael Chambers

We are asking the public to contact police if they see Michael Chambers.

We wish to talk to the 53-year-old, from Bristol, about two ongoing assault and theft investigations.

He is described as male, black, approximately 6ft 3ins and of a large build. He has brown hair, brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses. He has a number of people’s names tattooed on his arms, as well as a single dagger on each arm.

He is known to have links with St Phillips, St George and the city centre.