Wanted appeal to locate Michael Chambers
We are asking the public to contact police if they see Michael Chambers.
We wish to talk to the 53-year-old, from Bristol, about two ongoing assault and theft investigations.
He is described as male, black, approximately 6ft 3ins and of a large build. He has brown hair, brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses. He has a number of people’s names tattooed on his arms, as well as a single dagger on each arm.
He is known to have links with St Phillips, St George and the city centre.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call 999 and give the call-handler reference number 5220160165. Alternatively, if you know of his potential whereabouts, call 101 and use the same reference number.