Witness appeal after fatal collision – B3191 Cleeve Hill

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on the B3191 Cleeve Hill, Watchet.

The collision happened just after 6.45pm on Tuesday 23 February and involved a pedestrian and a Range Rover.

The male pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer and our thoughts are with them.

Collision investigators are keen to hear from anyone who saw either the car or the pedestrian before the collision.

It’s not clear which way the pedestrian was walking, but the silver Range Rover was being driven towards Blue Anchor.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was wearing a dark-coloured gilet and gloves but his arms were bare.