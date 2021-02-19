Witnesses and footage sought after arson – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help our investigation into an arson at Bridgwater College which has caused significant damage.

Officers were alerted to the fire at about 3.30am on Thursday 18 February. Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue tackled the blaze and fire examiners established the cause was suspicious.

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson in the early hours of Friday 19 February and remains in police custody at the time of writing.

Enquiries continue and anyone with information which could help is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221035404.