Witnesses and information sought following burglary in Radstock
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Radstock.
Entry was forced into a property on Charlton Road and stole a copper baby bath along with a number of high value Czech and Speake bathroom fittings and a TV.
The incident happened sometime between 22 January and 2 February.
We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw anything unusual in the Charlton Road area between these dates or anyone who has seen the distinctive bathroom items for sale in suspicious circumstances.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221024364.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.