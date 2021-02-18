Witnesses and information sought following burglary in Radstock

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Radstock.

Entry was forced into a property on Charlton Road and stole a copper baby bath along with a number of high value Czech and Speake bathroom fittings and a TV.

The incident happened sometime between 22 January and 2 February.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw anything unusual in the Charlton Road area between these dates or anyone who has seen the distinctive bathroom items for sale in suspicious circumstances.