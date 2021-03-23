Appeal following assault in Portishead

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an assault that took place at the Vale Park in Portishead on Friday 5 March at about 10.30pm.

The victim, a man in his 60s, suffered head and chest injuries after being assaulted by a group of four boys and two girls, all described as being in their teens.

He was subsequently treated in hospital.

One of the male offenders is described as white, about 6ft tall, thick set with dark short wavy hair, wearing a white shirt with a dark coloured jacket. The other boys wore dark clothing.

The two girls involved were described as both being white with blond shoulder length hair.

Police have carried out house-to-house enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or can help them identify the offenders.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221048038.