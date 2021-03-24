Appeal following attempted robbery in Redcatch Park, Knowle

We are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted robbery that took place in Redcatch Park, Knowle, on Friday 12 March between 6pm-7pm.

The victim, a 17 year old male, was on a white mountain bike when he was approached by 3 males, who attempted to take his mobile phone. The group of males fled the park in the direction of Redcatch Road.

The three suspects are described as between the ages of 18-20, two males of a larger build and a third slim male. All three were wearing dark clothing, with their hoods up and faces covered.

Police are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. We would be particularly keen to speak with a female witness who approached the victim to help. She is described as a slim, white female between the ages of 20-30, with blonde hair which was worn down. She was wearing a running top and leggings, and had a dog with her.